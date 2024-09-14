Osisko Development (CVE:ODV) PT Lowered to C$5.00

Osisko Development (CVE:ODV – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on ODV. Eight Capital reduced their price target on Osisko Development from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Ventum Financial reduced their target price on shares of Osisko Development from C$7.50 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th.

Osisko Development Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of ODV opened at C$2.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$243.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.88. Osisko Development has a fifty-two week low of C$2.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Osisko Development (CVE:ODV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$2.63 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Osisko Development will post 0.1151541 EPS for the current year.

About Osisko Development

Osisko Development Corp. acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. It explores for gold; and precious and base metals. The company's flagship asset is the Cariboo Gold Project covering an area of approximately 155,000 hectares consisting of 415 mineral titles located in British Columbia, Canada.

