Osisko Development (CVE:ODV) PT Lowered to C$5.00

Osisko Development (CVE:ODV – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Several other research firms have also commented on ODV. Eight Capital reduced their price target on Osisko Development from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Ventum Financial reduced their target price on shares of Osisko Development from C$7.50 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on ODV
Osisko Development Trading Down 1.4 %
Osisko Development (CVE:ODV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$2.63 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Osisko Development will post 0.1151541 EPS for the current year.
About Osisko Development
Osisko Development Corp. acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. It explores for gold; and precious and base metals. The company's flagship asset is the Cariboo Gold Project covering an area of approximately 155,000 hectares consisting of 415 mineral titles located in British Columbia, Canada.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Osisko Development
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Powering Your Portfolio: The Utility Sector’s Electrifying Surge
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Adobe Stock Builds Long-Term Value: Consider Buying on the Dip
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Albemarle Jumps as Lithium Stock Buying Frenzy Takes Off
Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.