OSRAM Licht (OTCMKTS:OSAGF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $55.00

Shares of OSRAM Licht AG (OTCMKTS:OSAGF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $55.00 and last traded at $55.00, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.00.

OSRAM Licht Trading Down 4.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.94.

About OSRAM Licht

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Opto Semiconductors, Automotive, and Digital. The company was formerly known as Kyros A AG and changed its name to OSRAM Licht AG in November 2012. OSRAM Licht AG was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

