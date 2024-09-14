OV Management LLC Grows Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

OV Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. OV Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,765,587 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,117,016,000 after buying an additional 992,444 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,311,070,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,790,895 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,046,485,000 after acquiring an additional 184,480 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 15.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,437,805 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,853,143,000 after purchasing an additional 971,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 13.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,917,286 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,886,271,000 after purchasing an additional 569,690 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE HD opened at $379.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $377.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $361.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $354.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.15. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $396.87.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Home Depot from $396.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Daiwa America raised Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.79.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

