OV Management LLC Purchases 45 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

OV Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,245 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. OV Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Sachetta LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 50.0% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 67 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total value of $2,048,556.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,574,850.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on LMT. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $511.00 to $538.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $480.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $483.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Melius Research raised Lockheed Martin to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $553.43.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE LMT opened at $569.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.24. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $393.77 and a 52-week high of $578.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $534.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $483.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.66. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 95.03%. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.73 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.65 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.10%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Stories

