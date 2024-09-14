OV Management LLC Purchases 53 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

OV Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,554 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. OV Management LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp increased its position in shares of Workday by 614.3% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Workday in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Workday in the second quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Workday stock opened at $250.05 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.81 and a 1-year high of $311.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.05, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $235.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.74.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.10. Workday had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.32, for a total transaction of $1,952,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 97,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,381,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.32, for a total transaction of $1,952,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,381,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 78,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.89, for a total value of $17,525,885.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,059,998.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 466,402 shares of company stock worth $107,992,034. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on WDAY shares. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Workday from $330.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Workday from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Workday from $293.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Workday from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.15.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

