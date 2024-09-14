Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:OXBR opened at $2.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.51 and its 200-day moving average is $1.89. Oxbridge Re has a 1-year low of $0.87 and a 1-year high of $3.72.

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oxbridge Re

In related news, major shareholder Allan S. Martin sold 11,690 shares of Oxbridge Re stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $36,005.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 269,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,463.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Allan S. Martin sold 11,690 shares of Oxbridge Re stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $36,005.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 269,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,463.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Allan S. Martin sold 11,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $35,327.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 292,420 shares in the company, valued at $903,577.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 29,154 shares of company stock valued at $89,725 over the last ninety days. 17.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oxbridge Re stock. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.25% of Oxbridge Re worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Company Profile

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It also issues reinsurance contracts through digital securities by blockchain technology.

