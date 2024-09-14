Oxford Lane Capital Corp. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:OXLCO)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.
Oxford Lane Capital Stock Performance
Oxford Lane Capital stock opened at $22.76 on Friday. Oxford Lane Capital has a 12-month low of $20.70 and a 12-month high of $22.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.38.
About Oxford Lane Capital
