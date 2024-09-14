Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCN) Announces $0.15 Monthly Dividend

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.1484 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.
Oxford Lane Capital Stock Up 0.7 %
Oxford Lane Capital stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,071. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.84. Oxford Lane Capital has a 1-year low of $22.11 and a 1-year high of $24.36.
Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile
