Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Trading 10.1% Higher

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 10.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.86 and last traded at $1.85. 6,832,681 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 9,595,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.68.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PACB. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Pacific Biosciences of California to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

Pacific Biosciences of California Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $493.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.03.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 211.99% and a negative return on equity of 40.98%. The company had revenue of $36.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.52 million. On average, research analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, insider Oene Mark Van sold 38,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total value of $63,098.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,630,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,707,152.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Oene Mark Van sold 38,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total transaction of $63,098.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,630,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,707,152.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeff Eidel sold 26,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total transaction of $42,548.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 869,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,870.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 104,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 9,998 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,966,837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,295,000 after buying an additional 127,855 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 582,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,719,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the fourth quarter valued at $13,486,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 878.5% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 153,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 137,474 shares during the period.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing solution to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) technology; long-red sequencing; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

