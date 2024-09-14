PaLM AI (PALM) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $453,652.19

PaLM AI (PALM) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. PaLM AI has a market capitalization of $34.42 million and $453,652.19 worth of PaLM AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PaLM AI has traded 13.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PaLM AI token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000745 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PaLM AI Profile

PaLM AI’s launch date was November 7th, 2023. PaLM AI’s total supply is 77,300,000 tokens. PaLM AI’s official Twitter account is @palmaierc. PaLM AI’s official message board is palmaierc.medium.com. PaLM AI’s official website is palmai.tech.

PaLM AI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PaLM AI (PALM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PaLM AI has a current supply of 77,300,000. The last known price of PaLM AI is 0.45202351 USD and is down -1.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $550,258.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://palmai.tech/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PaLM AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PaLM AI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PaLM AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

