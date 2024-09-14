Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. (NYSE:PSBD) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. (NYSE:PSBD – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.93.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

Shares of NYSE PSBD opened at $16.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.39. Palmer Square Capital BDC has a twelve month low of $15.27 and a twelve month high of $17.12.

Palmer Square Capital BDC (NYSE:PSBD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $36.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.27 million. Palmer Square Capital BDC had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 64.65%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Palmer Square Capital BDC will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in Palmer Square Capital BDC during the first quarter worth $170,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC in the second quarter valued at about $173,000. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC during the second quarter valued at about $315,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palmer Square Capital BDC by 70.5% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 85,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 35,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Palmer Square Capital BDC in the 1st quarter worth about $1,032,000. Institutional investors own 6.52% of the company’s stock.

Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company which primarily lends to and invests in corporate debt securities, including small to large private U.S. companies and has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc is based in MISSION WOODS, Kan.

