Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) Shares Gap Up to $19.29

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.29, but opened at $19.78. Pan American Silver shares last traded at $20.07, with a volume of 582,236 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently commented on PAAS. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Pan American Silver from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Pan American Silver from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. CIBC increased their target price on Pan American Silver from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.64.

Pan American Silver Stock Up 3.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.09 and a beta of 1.35.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $686.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $696.08 million. Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 5.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently -86.96%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 190,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 86,673 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $997,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Pan American Silver by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 209,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,160,000 after purchasing an additional 24,572 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 45.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 9,369 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

