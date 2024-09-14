Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 7,836 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,836 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $8,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,145,000. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

VBR opened at $195.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.18. The stock has a market cap of $29.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $148.75 and a 1 year high of $201.31.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.