Parallel Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,194 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $14,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $1,193,438,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in TJX Companies by 35.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,317,452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,249,237,000 after buying an additional 3,255,849 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 134.2% during the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,467,797 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $602,004,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132,960 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,943,176 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $324,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,476,558 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $9,886,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,792 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX Companies Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of TJX opened at $119.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $135.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.50. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.71 and a fifty-two week high of $121.13.

Insider Activity

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $1,763,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 536,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,018,835.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on TJX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $110.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on TJX Companies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.76.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

