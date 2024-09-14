Parallel Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 469,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,596 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $23,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,389,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,554,000 after acquiring an additional 104,907 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 115,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,533,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 316.8% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 15,372 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $632,000.

Shares of VEA opened at $51.61 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $52.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.06.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

