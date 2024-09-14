Parallel Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 199.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,521 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $10,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,142,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 212.6% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 12,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

VUG opened at $375.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $369.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $356.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $260.65 and a one year high of $392.14.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

