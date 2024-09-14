Parallel Advisors LLC Has $54.81 Million Position in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF – Free Report) by 22,105.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,167,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,162,304 shares during the period. BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF makes up 1.4% of Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Parallel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.67% of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF worth $54,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DYNF. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF in the first quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF during the first quarter valued at about $110,000.

BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:DYNF opened at $48.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.60. BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF has a 52-week low of $33.31 and a 52-week high of $48.83. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.15.

BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF Profile

The BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (DYNF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of large- and mid-cap US stocks that uses five equity style factors. DYNF was launched on Mar 19, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

