Parallel Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 9.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 98,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,859 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $8,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 5,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 5,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 3,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS USMV opened at $91.34 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The company has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.37.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

