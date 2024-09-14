Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 7,716 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 205,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,716 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $16,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,440,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,191,386,000 after acquiring an additional 4,116,234 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,376,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,610,724,000 after purchasing an additional 153,460 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,121,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,047,889,000 after buying an additional 391,042 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,825,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $456,284,000 after buying an additional 1,377,019 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,672,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $287,680,000 after buying an additional 391,198 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFA stock opened at $81.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.48. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $65.68 and a one year high of $83.28.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.