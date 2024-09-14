Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.

Paramount Global has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 25.9% per year over the last three years. Paramount Global has a dividend payout ratio of 12.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Paramount Global to earn $1.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.4%.

Paramount Global Trading Up 3.0 %

PARA stock opened at $10.57 on Friday. Paramount Global has a twelve month low of $9.54 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.40. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 17.62% and a positive return on equity of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

PARA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Paramount Global from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Paramount Global from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paramount Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.47.

Paramount Global Company Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

Featured Articles

