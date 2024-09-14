Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Declares $0.15 Monthly Dividend

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.

TSE:POU opened at C$25.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$28.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$29.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of C$3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.06. Paramount Resources has a twelve month low of C$24.51 and a twelve month high of C$33.80.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Paramount Resources had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company had revenue of C$443.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$468.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Paramount Resources will post 1.3419192 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on POU. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$38.50 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$37.45.

In other Paramount Resources news, Senior Officer John B. Williams sold 11,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.00, for a total transaction of C$369,799.00. In other Paramount Resources news, Senior Officer Bernard K. Lee sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.94, for a total value of C$154,721.00. Also, Senior Officer John B. Williams sold 11,929 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.00, for a total transaction of C$369,799.00. Corporate insiders own 45.36% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas reserves and resources in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 109,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development and natural gas producing properties covering an area of 124,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 249,000 net acres.

