Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by US Asset Management LLC

US Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Paychex accounts for 0.9% of US Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. US Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Czech National Bank grew its stake in Paychex by 8.3% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 61,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,400,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,259,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,263,000 after acquiring an additional 579,136 shares during the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,330,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $774,000. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 101,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.27, for a total transaction of $11,901,732.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 437,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,287,448.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 9,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $1,207,644.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,104.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 101,490 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.27, for a total value of $11,901,732.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 437,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,287,448.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 147,163 shares of company stock worth $17,537,817. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paychex Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $135.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.27 and a 1-year high of $136.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.41. The company has a market capitalization of $48.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.00.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 46.63%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 83.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Paychex from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Paychex

Paychex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.