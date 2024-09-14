PayPal USD (PYUSD) Price Hits $1.00

PayPal USD (PYUSD) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 14th. One PayPal USD token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, PayPal USD has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. PayPal USD has a market capitalization of $771.63 million and $33.40 million worth of PayPal USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PayPal USD Profile

PayPal USD’s total supply is 772,083,883 tokens. PayPal USD’s official Twitter account is @paypal. The official website for PayPal USD is www.paypal.com/pyusd.

PayPal USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPal USD (PYUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PayPal USD has a current supply of 772,083,882.505807. The last known price of PayPal USD is 0.99958616 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $34,527,927.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paypal.com/pyusd.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPal USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayPal USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PayPal USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

