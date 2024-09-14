PayPoint (OTCMKTS:PYPTF) Sets New 52-Week High at $8.73

PayPoint plc (OTCMKTS:PYPTF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.73 and last traded at $8.73, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.73.
PayPoint Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.
PayPoint Company Profile
PayPoint plc engages in the provision of payments and banking, shopping, and e-commerce services and products in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: PayPoint and Love2shop. The PayPoint segment provides card payment services to retailers, including leased payment devices; EPoS; ATM cash machines; SIM cards sales; receipt advertising; bill payment services and cash top-ups to individual consumers; parcel delivery and collection services; retailer service fees solutions; and digital payment services, as well as cash through to digital services.
