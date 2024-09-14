Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank lowered Pembina Pipeline from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, May 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Shares of NYSE:PBA opened at $41.28 on Wednesday. Pembina Pipeline has a 52-week low of $28.15 and a 52-week high of $41.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.21. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 23.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.83%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,053,531 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $779,372,000 after acquiring an additional 460,761 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,837,544 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $510,857,000 after acquiring an additional 171,960 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 97.2% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,938,488 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $331,439,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405,792 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 56.9% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,387,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $311,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 12.3% in the first quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 7,173,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $253,496,000 after buying an additional 784,814 shares in the last quarter. 55.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

