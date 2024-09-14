Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) Shares Up 4.4%

Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.97 and last traded at $8.92. 22,783 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 217,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PPTA. National Bank Financial began coverage on Perpetua Resources in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.25 price objective on shares of Perpetua Resources in a report on Thursday, August 22nd.

Perpetua Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $581.40 million, a PE ratio of -33.33 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.03.

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Perpetua Resources Corp. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perpetua Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PPTA. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources during the 4th quarter worth $148,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Perpetua Resources by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 1,489,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 24,152 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in Perpetua Resources by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,727,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,188,000 after buying an additional 60,500 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Perpetua Resources by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 581,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after buying an additional 8,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc purchased a new stake in Perpetua Resources in the first quarter valued at about $805,000. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perpetua Resources Company Profile

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite Gold project, which includes 1,672 unpatented lode claims, mill sites, and patented land holdings covering an area of approximately 11,548 hectares located in Valley County, Idaho.

Further Reading

