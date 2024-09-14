Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Short Interest Down 28.6% in August

Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the August 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Persimmon Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:PSMMY opened at $43.21 on Friday. Persimmon has a 52 week low of $23.04 and a 52 week high of $45.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.53 and its 200-day moving average is $37.15.
Persimmon Company Profile
