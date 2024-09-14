Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Tavis Aaron Carlson Sells 20,000 Shares

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Tavis Aaron Carlson sold 20,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.50, for a total transaction of C$290,000.00.

Tavis Aaron Carlson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 12th, Tavis Aaron Carlson purchased 100 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$14.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,492.00.

Peyto Exploration & Development Price Performance

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a one year low of C$11.09 and a one year high of C$15.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.02, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.76.

Peyto Exploration & Development Announces Dividend

Peyto Exploration & Development ( TSE:PEY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$256.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$257.10 million. Peyto Exploration & Development had a net margin of 32.88% and a return on equity of 11.86%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. will post 1.7201889 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Saturday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Peyto Exploration & Development’s payout ratio is currently 85.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on PEY. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Peyto Exploration & Development to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. CIBC decreased their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Peyto Exploration & Development to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$16.55.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

