PFG Advisors Has $1.33 Million Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $999,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,084,000. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $285,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 53,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,758,000 after buying an additional 25,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,309,000.

Shares of MUB opened at $108.44 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.78 and a 52 week high of $108.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.14.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

