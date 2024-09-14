PFG Advisors Has $740,000 Stock Position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST)

PFG Advisors reduced its stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Free Report) by 19.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,370 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ULST. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 944.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 4,475 shares during the period.

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of ULST opened at $40.71 on Friday. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $40.07 and a 52-week high of $40.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.46.

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Profile

The SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (ULST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated fixed-income securities with maturities ranging from 6 to 18 months and durations of 3 to 6 months.

