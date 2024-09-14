PFG Advisors Lowers Position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT)

PFG Advisors decreased its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,573 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,480 shares during the period. PFG Advisors owned about 0.16% of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 107.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,259 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Institutional investors own 19.77% of the company’s stock.
PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PFLT opened at $11.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $852.41 million, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.68. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $12.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.30 and a 200 day moving average of $11.33.
PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.1025 per share. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s payout ratio is presently 83.11%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have issued reports on PFLT. Maxim Group upgraded PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.
PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Profile
PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.
