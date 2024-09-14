PFG Advisors Makes New Investment in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

PFG Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 23,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,165,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF stock opened at $202.41 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $145.94 and a 52 week high of $204.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $198.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.02.

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

