PFG Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 154.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,596 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CIBR. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $697,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 43,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $330,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 200,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,772,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 140.3% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 148,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,970,000 after buying an additional 86,423 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CIBR opened at $57.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.71 and a 200 day moving average of $55.88. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $43.51 and a 52-week high of $59.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.0662 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

