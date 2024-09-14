PFG Advisors Reduces Stock Holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Aug ETF (NYSEARCA:AUGT)

PFG Advisors reduced its stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Aug ETF (NYSEARCA:AUGT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors owned approximately 3.11% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Aug ETF worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Aug ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $270,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Aug ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Aug ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 27,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Aug ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,505,000.

NYSEARCA AUGT opened at $30.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.42 and its 200 day moving average is $28.51. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Aug ETF has a twelve month low of $23.21 and a twelve month high of $30.13.

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Aug ETF (AUGT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. AUGT was launched on Jul 31, 2023 and is issued by Allianz.

