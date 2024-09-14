PFG Advisors Sells 653 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

PFG Advisors lessened its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 653 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Strategies LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth about $473,000. Linscomb Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 104,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,369,000 after buying an additional 16,346 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 5,981,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $423,568,000 after buying an additional 388,149 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 38.0% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 3,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 143.8% during the second quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $84.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.49. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $84.73. The stock has a market cap of $173.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.31 and a 200-day moving average of $71.22.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.13%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NEE. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.50.

In other news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $50,646.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,697. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

