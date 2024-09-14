PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFUS) is Schiavi & Co LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Schiavi & Co LLC cut its stake in shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFUS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,313,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,777 shares during the quarter. PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF accounts for approximately 24.4% of Schiavi & Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Schiavi & Co LLC owned approximately 42.11% of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF worth $62,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 219,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,337,000 after acquiring an additional 13,044 shares during the period.

PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $49.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $153.54 million, a P/E ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.87. PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $36.29 and a one year high of $49.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.91.

The PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF (MFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. index. The fund tracks an index of US companies that are selected and weighted by a combination of fundamental and technical factors. MFUS was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by PIMCO.

