Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $36.50

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $36.50 and traded as high as $41.37. Plumas Bancorp shares last traded at $41.20, with a volume of 6,449 shares.

Plumas Bancorp Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.52 and a 200 day moving average of $36.58. The firm has a market cap of $243.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.68.

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.00 million. Plumas Bancorp had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 32.14%. Equities analysts expect that Plumas Bancorp will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

Plumas Bancorp Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plumas Bancorp

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. Plumas Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.59%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Plumas Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $1,247,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Plumas Bancorp by 6.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 79,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,847,000 after buying an additional 4,838 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Plumas Bancorp by 4.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Plumas Bancorp by 7.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Plumas Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $589,000. 41.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plumas Bancorp Company Profile

Plumas Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit, and retirement accounts.

