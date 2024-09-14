PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Insider Sells $10,827.00 in Stock

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Free Report) insider Deepika Jalota sold 7,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $10,827.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,424.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

PMV Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.51 on Friday. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.18 and a fifty-two week high of $6.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.70. The stock has a market cap of $77.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.52.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.32. On average, analysts predict that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PMV Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 92.4% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 826,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 397,062 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 170.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,080,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after buying an additional 1,311,745 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 267.2% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 260,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 189,214 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,452,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,169,000 after acquiring an additional 46,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

About PMV Pharmaceuticals

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule and tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. It's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects mutant p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores wild-type p53 function.

