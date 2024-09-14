PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Insider Sells $10,827.00 in Stock

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Free Report) insider Deepika Jalota sold 7,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $10,827.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,424.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
PMV Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
PMV Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.51 on Friday. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.18 and a fifty-two week high of $6.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.70. The stock has a market cap of $77.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.52.
PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.32. On average, analysts predict that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PMV Pharmaceuticals
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.75.
Read Our Latest Analysis on PMV Pharmaceuticals
About PMV Pharmaceuticals
PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule and tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. It's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects mutant p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores wild-type p53 function.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than PMV Pharmaceuticals
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Kroger Stock is a Win-Win for Buy-and-Hold Investors
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/9 – 9/13
Receive News & Ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.