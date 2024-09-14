Pollux Coin Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $11.27 Million (POX)

Pollux Coin (POX) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. Pollux Coin has a total market cap of $11.27 million and $224,242.22 worth of Pollux Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pollux Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000468 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Pollux Coin has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pollux Coin Coin Profile

Pollux Coin’s launch date was June 1st, 2020. Pollux Coin’s total supply is 39,987,080 coins and its circulating supply is 39,987,651 coins. The official message board for Pollux Coin is medium.com/@polluxchainofficial. Pollux Coin’s official Twitter account is @polluxcoin1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pollux Coin is polluxcoin.info.

Pollux Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pollux Coin (POX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Pollux Coin has a current supply of 39,982,985.648126 with 33,176,887 in circulation. The last known price of Pollux Coin is 0.27793315 USD and is down -0.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polluxcoin.info/.”

