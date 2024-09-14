Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFTP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFTP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the August 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Presidio Property Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ SQFTP traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.38. 832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,004. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.53. Presidio Property Trust has a 1-year low of $12.60 and a 1-year high of $18.84.

Presidio Property Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.1953 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 14.95%.

Presidio Property Trust Company Profile

Presidio is an internally managed, diversified REIT with holdings in model home properties which are triple-net leased to homebuilders, office, industrial, and retail properties. Presidio's model homes are leased to homebuilders located in Arizona, Illinois, Texas, Wisconsin, and Florida. Our office, industrial and retail properties are located primarily in Colorado, with properties also located in Maryland, North Dakota, Texas, and Southern California.

