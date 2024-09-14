Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 552 shares during the quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 29,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,101,000 after buying an additional 11,957 shares during the period. Concentrum Wealth Management raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 14,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,004,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Rollins Financial raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 187,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,822,000 after buying an additional 19,785 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $475.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $470.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $457.07. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $342.35 and a 1-year high of $503.52.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $0.7615 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

