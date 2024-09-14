PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG) Major Shareholder Rothschild Robert De Sells 1,370 Shares

PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Free Report) major shareholder Rothschild Robert De sold 1,370 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $173,990.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 272,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,602,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Rothschild Robert De also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 5th, Rothschild Robert De sold 904 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $119,328.00.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Rothschild Robert De sold 1,708 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total transaction of $222,501.16.

PrimeEnergy Resources Stock Performance

NASDAQ PNRG opened at $133.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $233.98 million, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.55. PrimeEnergy Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $92.40 and a 52-week high of $138.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.08 and a 200-day moving average of $109.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PrimeEnergy Resources

PrimeEnergy Resources ( NASDAQ:PNRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.77 earnings per share for the quarter. PrimeEnergy Resources had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 26.67%. The firm had revenue of $64.83 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNRG. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in PrimeEnergy Resources during the second quarter worth about $222,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in PrimeEnergy Resources by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,206 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $532,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,093 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in PrimeEnergy Resources by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,941 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter.

About PrimeEnergy Resources

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company owns leasehold, mineral, and royalty interests in producing and non-producing oil and gas properties; and operates approximately 534 active wells and owns non-operating interests and royalties in 952 additional wells.

