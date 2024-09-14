Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Director John P. Schauerman Sells 25,000 Shares

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) Director John P. Schauerman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $1,351,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 162,281 shares in the company, valued at $8,771,288.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of PRIM stock opened at $54.60 on Friday. Primoris Services Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.96 and a fifty-two week high of $57.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.11.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.39. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Primoris Services’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is presently 9.06%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRIM. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Primoris Services by 25.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primoris Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Primoris Services during the second quarter worth $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

