Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 155,700 shares, a drop of 27.2% from the August 15th total of 213,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 205,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James B. Gattoni bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.98 per share, with a total value of $379,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $379,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Proficient Auto Logistics during the second quarter valued at about $20,687,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Proficient Auto Logistics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,446,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Proficient Auto Logistics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,077,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Proficient Auto Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,600,000. Finally, AYAL Capital Advisors Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Proficient Auto Logistics during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,220,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research initiated coverage on Proficient Auto Logistics in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Proficient Auto Logistics in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Proficient Auto Logistics from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Proficient Auto Logistics in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company.

Proficient Auto Logistics Price Performance

PAL opened at $16.99 on Friday. Proficient Auto Logistics has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $21.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.61.

Proficient Auto Logistics (NASDAQ:PAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $106.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.69 million. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Proficient Auto Logistics will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Proficient Auto Logistics Company Profile

Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc focuses on providing auto transportation and logistics services in North America. It primarily focuses on transporting and delivering finished vehicles from automotive production facilities, ports of entry, and rail yards to a network of automotive dealerships. The company operates approximately 1,130 auto transport vehicles and trailers, including 615 company-owned transport vehicles and trailers.

