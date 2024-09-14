Prom (PROM) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $96.01 Million

Prom (PROM) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. One Prom token can now be purchased for approximately $5.26 or 0.00008745 BTC on major exchanges. Prom has a total market cap of $96.01 million and $1.12 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Prom has traded up 4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Prom Profile

PROM is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.23029157 USD and is up 2.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 72 active market(s) with $1,743,945.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

