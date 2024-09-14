ProShares Smart Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:TINT) Shares Up 0.7%

ProShares Smart Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:TINT – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $32.03 and last traded at $32.03. 2 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.80.

ProShares Smart Materials ETF Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 million, a PE ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.12.

ProShares Smart Materials ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Smart Materials ETF (TINT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Smart Materials index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of global companies that have significant exposure to smart materials, also known as intelligent or responsive materials. TINT was launched on Oct 26, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

