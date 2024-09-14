ProShares Ultra Health Care (NYSEARCA:RXL) Stock Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $108.73

ProShares Ultra Health Care (NYSEARCA:RXL – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.73 and traded as high as $114.58. ProShares Ultra Health Care shares last traded at $114.52, with a volume of 4,211 shares traded.

ProShares Ultra Health Care Trading Up 0.3 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.32.

Get ProShares Ultra Health Care alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Health Care

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Health Care stock. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Health Care (NYSEARCA:RXL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,000. IMC Chicago LLC owned about 1.13% of ProShares Ultra Health Care at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About ProShares Ultra Health Care

ProShares Ultra Health Care (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Health Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Health Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.