Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC owned 0.11% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $2,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AOR. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 10,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 43,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 9,548 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 369.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 256,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,649,000 after purchasing an additional 201,972 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 270.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,404,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,912,000 after buying an additional 1,754,989 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AOR opened at $58.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.92. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.56 and a fifty-two week high of $58.36.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

