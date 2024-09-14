Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Grows Stock Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Free Report) by 55.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,097 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,419 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $2,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BBJP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 131,415,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,694,352,000 after acquiring an additional 4,153,312 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $309,169,000. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 256.9% during the 4th quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 2,304,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659,122 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,259,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,172,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Price Performance

BATS:BBJP opened at $57.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.90. The firm has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.77.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Japanese large- and mid-cap stocks. BBJP was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

