Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Has $2.10 Million Stock Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC decreased its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,025 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,175 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $2,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shell during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Shell by 611.1% in the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Shell during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in Shell in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Shell by 3,856.3% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 633 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Shell Stock Performance

Shell stock opened at $67.45 on Friday. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $60.34 and a 1 year high of $74.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $213.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.32 and a 200-day moving average of $70.42.

Shell Dividend Announcement

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.15. Shell had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $75.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SHEL. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Shell from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Shell to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Shell in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Shell from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

